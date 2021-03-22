Madurai

168 candidates in the fray

A total of 168 candidates will be contesting in the 10 Assembly constituencies of Madurai district on April 6.

According to the list of candidates released by the district election officials on Monday, 28 candidates had withdrawn from contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections. The final number of candidates contesting in the 10 constituencies are- Melur (15), Madurai East (15), Sholavandan (20), Madurai North (15), Madurai South (13), Madurai Central (14), Madurai West (15), Tirupparankundram (23), Tirumangalam (24), and Usilampatti (14).

