₹16.76 crore for 46 kudimaramathu works

The district has been sanctioned ₹16.76 crore for executing 46 works comprising desilting of tanks and irrigation channels under kudimaramathu scheme for this financial year.

The works will ensure water for irrigation of crops to be cultivated on 23,120 hectares.

All projects should be executed in a transparent manner by involving the farmers, who are the beneficiaries, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said at a meeting here on Thursday.

District Revenue Officer B. Muthuramalingam, Sub-Collectors Manish Naranavare of Tirunelveli, Pratik Tayal of Cheranmahadevi and other senior officials participated.