Madurai

₹16.76 crore for 46 kudimaramathu works

The district has been sanctioned ₹16.76 crore for executing 46 works comprising desilting of tanks and irrigation channels under kudimaramathu scheme for this financial year.

The works will ensure water for irrigation of crops to be cultivated on 23,120 hectares.

All projects should be executed in a transparent manner by involving the farmers, who are the beneficiaries, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said at a meeting here on Thursday.

District Revenue Officer B. Muthuramalingam, Sub-Collectors Manish Naranavare of Tirunelveli, Pratik Tayal of Cheranmahadevi and other senior officials participated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 6:48:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/1676-crore-for-46-kudimaramathu-works/article31473202.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY