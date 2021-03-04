₹1.67 lakh seized in vehicle check

An election flying squad seized unaccounted cash of ₹1.67 lakh during a vehicle check at Third Mile on Thursday.

A flying squad led by Thoothukudi Panchayat Union Engineer Thalavai was conducting vehicle check, when the team intercepted a car and checked the occupants of the vehicle. One of them was carrying the cash without any valid document. Hence, the money was seized and deposited in Thoothukudi Taluk Office.

The amount would be returned when valid documents were produced, the officials said.