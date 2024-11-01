164 tonnes of garbage lifted in Tirunelveli city: Commissioner

Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Sukaputra on Friday informed that the civic body had lifted 164 metric tonnes of waste on account of Deepavali. The press note stated that the Corporation through its conservancy workers lifted 155 metric tonnes on an average. In view of the festival, the workers had moved out an additional nine tonnes, which were mostly, cracker waste.

142 cases booked

Following the Supreme Court directive, the authorities in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts booked 142 cases against people, who had burst crackers beyond the stipulated timings during Deepavali on Thursday. The officials said that the apex court had ordered bursting of crackers from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The court had also observed not to burst crackers near hospitals and old age homes and among others. However, the violators were booked under various sections. In Tirunelveli district: 90 cases, Tirunelveli city: 15, Tenkasi: 10 and Thoothukudi accounted for 27 cases. The police also registered cases against people, who had consumed liquor and indulged in nuisance and speed or rash driving.

Liquor sales at ₹28.59 crore

The liquor sales through registered Tasmac outlets in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts stood at ₹28.59 crore. According to officials, through 230 outlets, the sales on account of Deepavali was at ₹28.59 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.