1,632 receive offer letters in Tirunelveli private job fair

A total of 1,632 persons received offer letters in the private job fair organised by the district administration at Francis Xavier Engineering College here on Saturday.

Of the 8,012 candidates who attended the personal interview conducted by the participating companies, 1,632 were selected and received their offer letters.

Of this two transwomen – Vandhana and Durga from Tirunelveli - too received offer letters from Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Minister for Employment, Labour Welfare C.V. Ganesan. While Vandhana has been posted in the catering section of Bosch’s sensor manufacturing unit at Gangaikondan with a monthly salary of ₹15,000, Durga will be deployed in the security section of this German company with similar salary, organisers said.

Mr. Ganesan informed that 25,848 persons participated in the 465 study circles organised by the Department of Employment and Training to prepare them for the competitive exams and 590 of them had cleared the exams successfully.

He also said 7,67,469 persons renewed the registration with the District Employment Exchanges across Tamil Nadu utilising the special opportunity given by the government.

District Collector V. Vishnu, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, MLAs Ruby R. Manoharan of Nanguneri and M. Abdul Wahab of Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and chairman of Tirunelveli District Panchayat V.S.R. Jegadeesh participated in the event.