Madurai

162nd Income Tax Day celebrated in Madurai

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai, Seema Raj addressing the 162nd Income Tax Day Celebration in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G
B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI July 24, 2022 23:24 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 23:24 IST

Collection of taxes has been followed in India since the ancient times and took its modern form under the British in 1860. Later, the Income Tax Act was enacted, said Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai, Seema Raj, on Sunday.

Speaking at the 162nd Income Tax Day celebrations held at the Income Tax quarters here, she pointed out the role taxes play in contributing towards nation building be it defence, health, education and infrastructure.

Advertisement
Advertisement

She briefed the gathering about the evolution of taxation in India and explained the important milestones. The event was attended by income tax officials and staff and their family members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She said that the event was held in a grand manner this year and in the past two years the celebrations were conducted in a restricted manner due to COVID-19 pandemic. Various events were organised.

Painting and essay competitions were held for school students. Winners and participants were given certificates. A cultural programme was also held as part of the celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...