162nd Income Tax Day celebrated in Madurai

July 24, 2022 23:24 IST

Collection of taxes has been followed in India since the ancient times and took its modern form under the British in 1860. Later, the Income Tax Act was enacted, said Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai, Seema Raj, on Sunday.

Speaking at the 162nd Income Tax Day celebrations held at the Income Tax quarters here, she pointed out the role taxes play in contributing towards nation building be it defence, health, education and infrastructure.

She briefed the gathering about the evolution of taxation in India and explained the important milestones. The event was attended by income tax officials and staff and their family members.

She said that the event was held in a grand manner this year and in the past two years the celebrations were conducted in a restricted manner due to COVID-19 pandemic. Various events were organised.

Painting and essay competitions were held for school students. Winners and participants were given certificates. A cultural programme was also held as part of the celebrations.