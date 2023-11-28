HamberMenu
1,620 kg of ration rice collected from family card holders seized near Virudhunagar

November 28, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district Civil Supplies Flying Squad on Monday seized 1,620 kg of ration rice that was being smuggled in a mini truck on R.R. Nagar-Mathiyasenai Road and nabbed three persons from Alanganallur in Madurai district.

According to the officials, the Flying Squad, led by Tahsildar S. Rajakumar, intercepted the mini truck near O. Kovilpatti. The officials found 36 bags of rice in it. Upon verification, the officials found that it was rice meant for distribution through ration shops.

Enquiry revealed that the trio had collected the ration rice from family card holders for a pittance and was planning to sell it at higher rate. The officials sent the rice to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Godown.

The trio, identified as M. Deepan Chakravarthi 30, R. Anantharam, 41, and S. Prabhakaran 37, were handed over along with the truck to the Food Cell Criminal Investigation Department.

