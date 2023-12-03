162 encroachments out of 166 on 2.6-km Rajavaikkal supply channel for four decades evicted successfully

December 03, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - THENI

Whenever it rained, waterlogging was a big issue for the people of Theni town. The main thoroughfare in and around the bus stand would be inundated. Sometimes, the rainwater had no way to drain that people waded through knee-deep and also hip-deep during intense rains.

The issue gained significance from the health aspect among others and remained a cause of concern for the officials in multiple departments. On many occasions, water remained stagnant for long hours in and around the bus stand posing hardships for the commuters and health hazards also were a major threat due to bad odour.

With an eye on solving the issue permanently, the district administration stepped in.

Collector R.V. Shajeevana with her team of officials convened a meeting in which the Revenue, PWD/WRD, Tangedco, police and municipal departments discussed the ways to solve the waterlogging problem.

Initially, when many officers did not have a clue for the waterlogging, the Collector asked for the records and the one from the Water Resources Department gave them the lead. About 40 years back, whenever it rained, the water flowed through the Rajavaikkal supply channel. Over a period of time, the 2.67-km stretch had been completely encroached and thus the water flowed on the roads, it was pointed out.

The Rajavaikkal supply channel, which was a major source of water for Theni town for drinking and irrigation purposes, was encroached from the start point to the tail-end, field inspections showed.

Officials said that the water would flow along the supply channel from the Valaiyar river and Kottagudi river and pass through underground at the bus stand and flow along the Aranmanai Pudur Road and finally get filled in at the 10-foot-deep Tamaraikulam Tank.

Earlier, the water used to be distributed for drinking purposes to Theni town habitation and also distributed to nearly 100 hectares of land.

Physical count showed that there were at least 166 encroachers, who had closed the channel and built dwellings, commercial undertakings, wayside eateries, pay-and-use toilets, schools, car parking space for restaurants/hospital and even places of worship found space on both sides of the channel. There were also three transformers installed by the Tangedco and a multi-storeyed building inside the bus stand which was being used by flower merchants for which the municipality had been collecting rent.

The Collector formed a team of officials comprising Revenue Divisional Officer (Periyakulam) T. Muthu Mathavan, Additional PA (Land) G. Murali, Revenue Inspector S.G. Syed Khader Hussain, Assistant Executive Engineer (WRD) S. Ramesh, Assistant Engineer (WRD) B.H. Fazith Khan, Sub-Inspector (Survey) R. Rajendran, VAO B. Jeeva, Field Assistant (Survey) K. Subash Chandra Bose and Assistant Engineer (Tangedco) V. Nagaraj.

Though the Theni Municipality had proposed to evict the encroachments on the supply channel in November 2018 and issued orders, for reasons not known, it was kept in the cold storage. After notices were served to the encroachers in December 2022 to vacate, when some of them approached the court, the issue got buried.

Finally, when the High Court Bench directed the administration to evict, the operation gained momentum a few months ago.

In stages, the eviction drive was carried out and amidst challenges from various quarters, the team members executed the operation fully and the debris were moved out in October.

In all, 162 encroachments were evicted out of 166 and the Tangedco had to remove its three transformers and one more encroachment had to be razed down, which would be done shortly.

Ms. Shajeevana told The Hindu that they had sent a proposal to the government seeking funds to fence the entire 2.67-km supply channel by the PWD officials.

Having restored the supply channel which measured 30 to 40 feet width, she said from now onwards, the waterlogging would become a thing of the past near the bus stand and also with the water flowing on the supply channel, it would help in recharging the water table.

“I hope it to be completed within a month,” she added. The core team members, who interacted with this correspondent, said that the Tamaraikulam Tank may be converted into a space for strolling and boating could be an added attraction for visitors.

Already, a few corporate houses and some banks had come forward to contribute funds through CSR activity for developing a model park and walkway around the Tamaraikulam Tank, they said.

The Collector thanked her core team members and the field staff for their commendable work as officials led by Mr. Muthu Mathavan stayed at the spots during the operation for long hours and ensured that there were no untoward incidents. The presence of police helped them in regulating vehicular movements.

Team work has worked out in Theni district and the Collector hoped the public here would take care of the supply channel from not being encroached once again and with the restoration exercise getting completed, the green cover would enhance further.