1,600 ulemas get pension orders

NAGERCOIL

Over 1,600 ulemas across Tamil Nadu have received orders to get monthly pension of Rs. 3,000, Minister for Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Ginjee K.S. Masthan has informed.

Handing over welfare assistance to the tune of Rs. 20.31 lakh to 183 from Muslim and Christian communities here on Tuesday, he said his ministry, after receiving applications from 2,600 ulemas, was giving the assistance to 1,600 and 1,000 applicants would get it soon.

The Ministry of Minorities Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare was working on giving pension to non-resident Tamils, who would return to Tamil Nadu after attaining the age of 60.

Similarly those who were getting injured in foreign countries during work would be given appropriate assistance for which a scheme was under preparation.

He assured that his ministry would start an industry in Kanniyakumari district and give assistance for renovation of ancient churches and mosques.

Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj, Collector M. Aravind, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja, District Revenue Officer A. Sivapriya, Killiyoor MLA S. Rajesh Kumar and Mayor R. Mahesh participated.