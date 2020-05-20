1,600 migrant workers from Dindigul, Theni districts leave for Bihar in special train

Migrant workers waiting to board a special train at the railway junction in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Dindigul

20 May 2020 23:00 IST

About 1,600 migrant workers from Dindigul and Theni districts left by a special train for Bihar from the railway junction here on Wednesday.

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi flagged off the train at 2 p.m. Elaborate arrangements were made by officials for their departure.

The passengers were provided with a kit containing bread, jam, biscuits and juice for their onward journey.

According to a revenue official, 1,334 workers were employed in various parts of the district for many years. A majority of them spoke fluent Tamil. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, they became jobless. However, they were given free rice, wheat, and other essentials like vegetables and oil for cooking purposes.

Special buses

In neighbouring Theni, Collector M. Pallavi Baldev said that 256 workers were seen off in special buses from Periakulam to Dindigul railway station.

The migrant workers, who wished to go back to their native places in Bihar, were made to assemble at a private college campus.

According to officials, the workers were employed in private spinning mills and engaged by private contractors in road and railway projects at Bodi, Cumbum, Andipatti, Theni and Periakulam.

After verification of their identity and approval from the home State, the workers left amidst supervision of senior officers.

Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi and other officers were present.

Two days ago, 180 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh living in the district left by bus to Madurai, from where they boarded a special train to their State, officials said.