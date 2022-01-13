1,600 kg of ration rice seized

Madurai

13 January 2022 20:00 IST

Civil Supplies – Criminal Investigation Department seized 1,600 kg of ration rice in the city on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths conducted a vehicle check at Thanakkankulam and intercepted a cargo autorickshaw and found 40 plastic bags of ration rice in it. Two persons - R. Saravana Kumar, 40, of Tirunagar and N. Palanikumar, 42, of Jaihindpuram , the driver - were arrested.

