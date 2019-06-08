160 students admitted to PG courses at MKU

MADURAI
The third and final phase of counselling for admissions to 11 postgraduate courses, for which students are admitted through national-level entrance, was conducted on Saturday at Madurai Kamaraj University.
A total of 320 call letters were sent to aspirants from across the country to fill 210 seats. While 195 students appeared, admissions were provided for 160 candidates.
There was high demand for courses including MBA, Bio-Technology, Genomics, Bio-Chemistry and Micro-Biology.
T. Dharmaraj, Professor and Head, Department of Cultural Studies, said that two new courses M.Sc. Visual Communication and M.Sc. Psychology were well received as well.
