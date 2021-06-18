160 new cases in Madurai

Madurai

18 June 2021 20:55 IST

Madurai recorded 160 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 70,997. Ten deaths were recorded increasing the district’s toll to 1,060. A total of 760 persons were discharged and the number of active cases stands at 1,726.

Virudhunagar district recorded a single death - a 76-year-old woman. Single COVID death in a day was last reported on May 16. Fresh cases came down further to 134. After discharge of 231 patients, the number of active cases has come down to 1,437.

Advertising

Advertising