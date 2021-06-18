160 new cases in Madurai

Madurai recorded 160 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 70,997. Ten deaths were recorded increasing the district’s toll to 1,060. A total of 760 persons were discharged and the number of active cases stands at 1,726.

Virudhunagar district recorded a single death - a 76-year-old woman. Single COVID death in a day was last reported on May 16. Fresh cases came down further to 134. After discharge of 231 patients, the number of active cases has come down to 1,437.