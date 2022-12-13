16 tonnes of ration rice seized

December 13, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TENKASI

The police have seized 16.90 tonnes of ration rice even as it was being smuggled to Kerala in a lorry on Tuesday.

 When the police checked a lorry proceeding to Kerala from Tirunelveli at Puliyarai check-post on Tuesday, they found 16,900 Kg ration rice packed in 338 bags, each weighing 50 Kg, loaded in the lorry. Subsequently, the police arrested lorry driver B. Sethuramalingam, 32 of Shankar Nagar on Tirunelveli outskirts and cleaner S. Ponraj, 31, of Kurichikulam near Tirunelveli.

 During interrogation, the duo told the police that were taking the essential commodity to Kerala in the lorry owned by one Petchimuthu, a ration rice smuggler.

 Efforts are on to nab Petchimuthu.

