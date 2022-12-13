  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals

16 tonnes of ration rice seized

December 13, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TENKASI

The police have seized 16.90 tonnes of ration rice even as it was being smuggled to Kerala in a lorry on Tuesday.

 When the police checked a lorry proceeding to Kerala from Tirunelveli at Puliyarai check-post on Tuesday, they found 16,900 Kg ration rice packed in 338 bags, each weighing 50 Kg, loaded in the lorry. Subsequently, the police arrested lorry driver B. Sethuramalingam, 32 of Shankar Nagar on Tirunelveli outskirts and cleaner S. Ponraj, 31, of Kurichikulam near Tirunelveli.

 During interrogation, the duo told the police that were taking the essential commodity to Kerala in the lorry owned by one Petchimuthu, a ration rice smuggler.

 Efforts are on to nab Petchimuthu.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.