16 sovereigns of gold stolen from police officers’ house in Virudhunagar

December 13, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons broke into the house of a Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Kavitha, near Kullursandhai and decamped with over 16 sovereigns of gold and ₹ 3 lakh on Wednesday.

The family members of the SSI, attached to Anti-human Trafficking Unit, were away when the theft took place.

When she came to house in the afternoon, she was shocked to find the lock of the front door broken open and the valuables missing.

Soolakkarai police deployed sniffer dog and forensic experts lifted finger prints from the spot.

