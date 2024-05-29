16 shops sealed for selling banned tobacco products in Virudhunagar district

A joint surprise check conducted by officials of the Food Safety Department and the police revealed sale of banned tobacco products in 16 shops and sealed all those shops.

A statement said that the officials seized 20 kg of banned tobacco products, worth ₹ 20,000 during the inspection conducted between May 19 and 25.

Besides, sealing those shops, the officials imposed a fine of ₹ 4 lakh on those shops.

The statement said that the fine amount on the first time violators is ₹ 25,000 and sealing of shops for 15 days.

For the second time violation, the fine amount will be ₹ 50,000 and the shops would be closed down for one month. If the shops continued to sell banned tobacco products, they would be closed for three months and a fine of ₹ 1 lakh would be imposed.

