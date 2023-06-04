June 04, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

A team of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau nabbed five persons and seized 16 kg of ambergris or whale vomit, used for making perfume.

The accused, three from Virudhunagar district and two from Tirunleveli district, were lured by the forest officials in the guise of making a business deal and they were then arrested on Saturday.

The accused were handed over to Srivilliputtur Range Officer M. Karthik for further action.

After having booked them under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, the accused were sent to judicial custody.

