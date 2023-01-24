ADVERTISEMENT

16 injured as TNSTC bus overturns on Sirumalai Hills 

January 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The TNSTC bus which overturned on the ghat road in Sirumalai Hills near Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Sixteen passengers suffered injuries after a TNSTC bus which was climbing up Sirumalai Hills overturned on Tuesday. According to police, the driver saw a wild boar crossing the road while negotiating the 18th hairpin bend around 5.45 a.m. In an attempt to avoid hitting the animal, the driver had swerved the bus which overturned. The injured, including the driver, were rescued and taken on 108 ambulances for treatment. Police confirmed that there were no fatalities. Dindigul Taluk station has registered a case and further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US