16 injured as TNSTC bus overturns on Sirumalai Hills 

January 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Sixteen passengers suffered injuries after a TNSTC bus which was climbing up Sirumalai Hills overturned on Tuesday. According to police, the driver saw a wild boar crossing the road while negotiating the 18th hairpin bend around 5.45 a.m. In an attempt to avoid hitting the animal, the driver had swerved the bus which overturned. The injured, including the driver, were rescued and taken on 108 ambulances for treatment. Police confirmed that there were no fatalities. Dindigul Taluk station has registered a case and further investigation is on.