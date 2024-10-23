ADVERTISEMENT

16 fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Published - October 23, 2024 09:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sixteen fishermen who had ventured into the sea in two mechanised boats for fishing from Rameswaram on Wednesday were reportedly arrested by Sri Lankan Navy later in the day.

An official of the Department of Fisheries identified the boat owners as R. Ramar Pandi and Gokila. The fishermen were from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam.

The Department of Fisheries had issued permits to 399 fishing boats to set sail for fishing on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, the boats were involved in fishing near Neduntheevu island, when a Sri Lankan Naval ship on patrol duty arrested all the 16 fishermen aboard and seized their boats on charges of poaching and crossing the international maritime boundary line.

The arrested fishermen were taken to Kangesanthurai Naval Camp. They would be handed over to fisheries officials in Jaffna, an official said.

