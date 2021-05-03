16 deaths on a single day

Madurai district recorded 16 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, making it the highest COVID-19 deaths recorded in the district on a single day.

According to the health bulletin, 477 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in the district. The active cases stood at 4,444. The 16 deaths recorded on Monday increased the district's final death toll to 540.

According to the data, two men aged above 40 without any comorbidities died due to COVID-19 in Government Rajaji Hospital. Ten others with comorbidities died due to COVID-19 in various private hospitals. The deceased include patients aged above 50, including a 88-year-old woman. Four deaths of patients with comorbidities were recorded in government hospitals.

Health department officials have urged the public to go out only if necessary.