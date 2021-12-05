16 cars pledged illegally recovered; 3 held

05 December 2021 18:10 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

Three persons were arrested on the charge of cheating different persons and 16 four-wheelers, which were illegally pledged with private financiers, were recovered on Sunday.

Bazaar police registered a complaint based on a complaint from Muniasami, son of Chinnakkanu, which stated that he had given a car with M. Illayaraja (39) of Raja Street, Ramanathapuram, and his brother Karthik (34) on a monthly contract for payment. The agreement was that the brothers would have to remit the sum every month and also maintain the car in good condition.

However, the duo neither gave the rent nor maintained the car properly as per the agreement. When Muniasami asked them to return his vehicle, there was no response. Hence, he lodged a complaint.

Discreet probe revealed that along with the two brothers, their accomplice Subramanian also figured in the case.

The Sub-Inspector of Police (crime) Ravichandran said that Illayaraja and Karthik had allegedly been in the habit of giving false promises to people and getting their cars. Assuring that they would give monthly rent, the duo had reportedly cheated as many as 16 people and pledged their cars with some private money lenders and financiers.

Based on their confessions, the police recovered the 16 cars and produced the trio before a court.

Superintendent of Police E. Karthik commended the team for their good work.