ADVERTISEMENT

15th convocation held at Sethu Institute of Technology

September 15, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A student receiving degree certificate at the graduation day in Sethu Institute of Technology in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Higher education enabled students not only to improve their skills but also bettered them to reach their desired destination in life, said Preetha Prabhakar, president and general partner, Nanban ESG Solution, USA, at the 15th convocation ceremony at the Sethu Institute of Technology here on Friday.

She said that students, who are leaving the campus, should imbibe the qualities of stalwarts like APJ Abdul Kalam and Winston Churchill in every moment of their lives.

The SIT management has planned to honour nearly 2,000 graduates from batches 2015-19, 2016-20 and 2017-21.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Other dignitaries, including former Airport Authority of India (southern region) regional executive director K. Ramalingam, Meenakshi, Group Leader 5G Labs, Asia Pacific Region, Nokia networks, addressed the students..

The graduation day was presided over by SIT founder S. Mohammed Jaleel. Principal A. Senthil Kumar read out the annual report. Director (Administration) Nilofar Fatima welcomed the gathering.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US