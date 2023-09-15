15th convocation held at Sethu Institute of Technology

September 15, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - MADURAI

Higher education enabled students not only to improve their skills but also bettered them to reach their desired destination in life, said Preetha Prabhakar, president and general partner, Nanban ESG Solution, USA, at the 15th convocation ceremony at the Sethu Institute of Technology here on Friday.

She said that students, who are leaving the campus, should imbibe the qualities of stalwarts like APJ Abdul Kalam and Winston Churchill in every moment of their lives.

The SIT management has planned to honour nearly 2,000 graduates from batches 2015-19, 2016-20 and 2017-21.

Other dignitaries, including former Airport Authority of India (southern region) regional executive director K. Ramalingam, Meenakshi, Group Leader 5G Labs, Asia Pacific Region, Nokia networks, addressed the students..

The graduation day was presided over by SIT founder S. Mohammed Jaleel. Principal A. Senthil Kumar read out the annual report. Director (Administration) Nilofar Fatima welcomed the gathering.