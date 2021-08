Madurai

22 August 2021 21:43 IST

A special team of police have seized 1,550 kg of rice meant for public distribution system, illegally stocked in a rice mill near Tirumangalam on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided Jayapandi Rice Mill at Keezhakottai and found the ration rice kept in 32 bags. The police have arrested mill owner P. Senthil Kumar.

