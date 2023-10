October 02, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Madurai

With Pic (Moorthy)

Gandhi Memorial Museum, along with Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Religious Centre of Sankarankoil, celebrated the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in the city on Monday.

A group of 25 people who had completed their ‘walk for world peace’ rally, taken out from Kanniyakumari on September 15, were felicitated by Madurai Kamaraj University Vice Chancellor J. Kumar.

Vice-Chairman of the Gandhi Museum NMR K Jawahar Babu presided over the event.