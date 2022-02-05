1,544 nominations accepted in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA

05 February 2022 20:52 IST

A total of 1544 nominations have been accepted and 17 were rejected by the authorities during scrutiny conducted here on Saturday.

In Sivaganga district, there are four Municipalities - Sivaganga, Karaikudi, Devakottai and Manamadurai. For 117 vacancies, 702 nominations were received. During scrutiny, seven papers were rejected.

The district has 11 Town Panchayats which are: Illayankudi, Kanadukathan, Kandanur, Kottaiyur, Nattarasankottai, Nerkupai, Pallathur, Puduvayal, Singampunari, Tirupuvanam and Tirupathur respectively. For 168 vacancies, 859 nominations were received and 10 were rejected today.