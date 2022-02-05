Madurai

1,544 nominations accepted in Sivaganga

A total of 1544 nominations have been accepted and 17 were rejected by the authorities during scrutiny conducted here on Saturday.

In Sivaganga district, there are four Municipalities - Sivaganga, Karaikudi, Devakottai and Manamadurai. For 117 vacancies, 702 nominations were received. During scrutiny, seven papers were rejected.

The district has 11 Town Panchayats which are: Illayankudi, Kanadukathan, Kandanur, Kottaiyur, Nattarasankottai, Nerkupai, Pallathur, Puduvayal, Singampunari, Tirupuvanam and Tirupathur respectively. For 168 vacancies, 859 nominations were received and 10 were rejected today.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2022 8:52:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/1544-nominations-accepted-in-sivaganga/article38384455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY