154 cases registered on Deepavali day

They had violated the rules laid down by the State government

Madurai City Police have booked 154 cases for violating the rules pertaining to bursting of crackers.

Based on the Supreme Court’s directive on reducing pollution on Deepavali day, the State Government had issued certain guidelines on bursting of crackers.

The Government had asked people to burst only green crackers. It had also issued timings for bursting crackers. “As per the Government order, people were allowed to burst crackers only for two hours on Deepavali day-- between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.” a police officer said.

Stating that every police station had registered cases against those who violated the Court order, a police officer said that in order not to disturb the celebrations, the police booked those who were causing trouble to others by bursting crackers on the road or in a drunken mood.

The police have booked them under various Sections of Indian Penal Code -- Section 188 for violating the order duly promulgated by a public servant, Section 268 for causing public nuisance that could endanger others lives and under Section 285 for negligent conduct with respect to fireworks.

The police arrested them under these sections and they were then let go on personal bail.