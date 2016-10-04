15,240 file nominations to contest local body polls

There was a mad rush at all the offices of Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers in the city and district on Monday, when a large number of aspirants turned up to file nominations for various posts in the civic bodies polls for which elections are to be held on October 17 and 19.

On the last day of filing nominations, 6,701 persons submitted their papers for as many as 4,252 posts including Corporation councillor and village panchayat president, thus taking the total tally to 15,240 nominations, officials said.

The filing of nominations commenced on September 26. Since the last six days, the officials had received a little over 8,000 nominations.

The total number of nominations filed for various posts in the last seven days are as follows: District panchayat ward member (138), panchayat union ward member (1,247), village panchayat president (2,703), corporation councillor (934), municipal councillor (370) and town panchayat ward member (629) respectively.

General observer

V. Chandrasekar, special secretary to government has been appointed as the general observer for Madurai district.

He can be contacted at 89030-25756 for any poll related complaints, a press release said and added that the public in the region can also register their complaints with 1800-425-3340 or 1800-425-3540. Similarly, to facilitate public to send in complaints with pictures, a WhatsApp number has been established: 89030-03451.

Earlier, Mr. Chandrasekar held a review meeting on the progress of poll related works with all the officials at the District Collectorate, in which District Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri, Additional Collector Rohini Ramdas and other officials participated.