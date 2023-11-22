HamberMenu
₹1.524 crore worth MoUs signed with 114 industrial houses in Virudhunagar

November 22, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran gives subsidy to an entrepreneur at the district-level investors meet held in Virudhunagar on Wednesday.

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran gives subsidy to an entrepreneur at the district-level investors meet held in Virudhunagar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Memoranda of Understanding worth ₹1,524.82 crore were signed with 114 industrial houses for starting industrial units in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran signed the MoU with the entrepreneurs at the district-level investors meet held here as part of Global Investors Meet to be held in Chennai on January 7 and 8, 2024.

Five entrepreneurs were given loans to the tune of ₹6.81 crore and subsidy worth ₹84.48 lakh was given to 34 entrepreneurs at the event organised by Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and District Industries Centre.

A statement said that global investors meet was being organised to realise the dream of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to upgrade the economy of Tamil Nadu to one USD one trillion by 2030.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector V. P. Jayaseelan said that land has been acquired for setting up new SIPCOT industrial estate in the district and it would become operational soon. Expeditious action was being taken for land related issues raised by MSMEs.

He suggested that two or three industrial houses can join together to set up mini textile parks and to develop some part of the district as integrated industrial unit. All Government departments concerned were working in tandem to redress various industry-related issues. Single-window system has been activated to deal with industrial houses seeking permission for commencing new industrial units, to expanding the existing units and to get subsidy. Similarly, the industrial houses can make use of the industrial plots in SIPCOT and SIDCO industrial estates to make Virudhunagar an industrial hub.

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore, MLAs A. R. R. Srinivasan (Virudhunagar) and G. Ashokan (Sivakasi), Manager of District Industries Centre, Ramasubramanian and many entrepreneurs were present.

Similar, district-level investors meet would be held in Theni collectorate on Friday, said District Collector R. V. Shajeevana.  

