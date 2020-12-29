₹ 15.20 lakh missing from TNSTC office

Madurai

Daily collection of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to the tune of ₹ 15.20 lakh kept in the chest at its Ellis Nagar Branch has gone missing.

Its Branch Manager, K. Rajasekar, has lodged a complaint with the S.S. Colony police suspecting the role of three cashiers who had handled the money. The daily collection from 54 buses operated by the Ellis Nagar Branch is usually kept in the chest in the cashier room and next day the money is deposited in the local branch of a nationalised bank.

However, in view of the holidays on three consecutive days from December 25 to 27, the collection money from December 24 to 27 was kept in the chest.

When the chest was audited by the employees on Sunday afternoon, ₹ 15.20 lakh was found in-tact then. However, when the chest was opened on Monday morning, the cash was missing, he said.