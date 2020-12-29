₹ 15.20 lakh missing from TNSTC office

Madurai
Daily collection of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to the tune of ₹ 15.20 lakh kept in the chest at its Ellis Nagar Branch has gone missing.
Its Branch Manager, K. Rajasekar, has lodged a complaint with the S.S. Colony police suspecting the role of three cashiers who had handled the money. The daily collection from 54 buses operated by the Ellis Nagar Branch is usually kept in the chest in the cashier room and next day the money is deposited in the local branch of a nationalised bank.
However, in view of the holidays on three consecutive days from December 25 to 27, the collection money from December 24 to 27 was kept in the chest.
When the chest was audited by the employees on Sunday afternoon, ₹ 15.20 lakh was found in-tact then. However, when the chest was opened on Monday morning, the cash was missing, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath