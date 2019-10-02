150th birth anniversary of Gandhi celebrated at HC Bench

Floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi statue, a blood donation camp, an exhibition of Khadi products, planting of saplings and a mass cleaning programme formed parts of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court here on Wednesday.

The celebrations began with Madurai Bench Administrative Judge T.S. Sivagnanam garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Other sitting judges of the Bench, district judges and advocates followed him in paying floral tributes to Gandhi.

Then the judges inaugurated a blood donation camp at the court’s dispensary, in which Central Industrial Security Force jawans donated blood.

A stall displaying Khadi products, put up by Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board near the railway reservation counter on the court premises, attracted the gathering. The celebrations concluded with planting of saplings at the car parking area and the mass cleaning programme.

Sweets were distributed to those who had gathered on the premises. High Court Bench Registry officials and other court staff also participated in the celebrations.