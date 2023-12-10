ADVERTISEMENT

1,504 candidates did not turn up for police constable, jail warder, firemen recruitment exam

December 10, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inspecting an examination centre in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

A total of 1,504 candidates absented themselves from appearing for the written exam held for recruitment of Grade II police constable, jail warders and firemen conducted in the district on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai Range, Ramya Bharathi, and Superintendent of Police, Virudhunagar, R. Srinivasa Perumal, inspected the arrangements made at the seven examination centres in Virudhunagar, Sriviliputtur, Aruppukottai, Kariyapatti, and Sivakasi.

A total of 9,985 candidates, including 7,237 men, 2,746 women and 2 others, were scheduled to sit for the examination. However, 1,030 men and 474 women did not turn for the test.

Madurai

In Madurai city, out of the total 10,740 candidates who had applied for the recruitment, 1,627 did not appear and only 9,113 sat for the examination held in 13 centres.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inspected the arrangements made in a few centres.

Similarly, in Madurai rural district, the written examination was held in nine centres.

A total of 1,751 candidates absented themselves from turning up for the examination. Out of the 10,580 candidates, only 8,829 candidates wrote the examination.

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, and Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad inspected the centres.

