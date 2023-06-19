HamberMenu
15,000 tonnes of rotten maize seized

June 19, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety officials on Monday seized 15,000 tonnes of rotten maize from a private godown on Thoothukudi - Madurai Bypass Road.

 District Designated Officer for Food Safety S. Mariappan said he received complaints from residents who alleged that swarms of moths were invading their houses located near a private godown where rotten maize was stored and appealed to the department to take action.

 Subsequently, a surprise check was conducted in the godown on Monday, and officials found 15,000 tonnes of maize, meant for export, in a rotten state. Moreover, the godown was not properly maintained as mandated by the Food Safety Department. Besides seizing the rotten maize, the officials also sealed the godown and its licence was temporarily suspended.

 Mr. Mariappan appealed to the public to file complaint by calling 94440 42322 or https://foodsafety.tn.gov.in.

