15,000 houses to get bleaching powder packets

Published - October 27, 2024 11:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation of Madurai has proposed to distribute 15,000 packets of bleaching powder weighing 500 grams to residents in zone 1 and 2 in the city on Monday.

Following the recent rain, which had resulted in inundation in Sellur, Narimedu and other areas, the civic administration has set up health camps. Minister P. Moorthy told the media on Sunday evening that the rainwater would recede completely in about three days and normality would be assured, provided there were no further rains.

The Corporation and the district administration field staffs were deployed in full strength and they had been working round-the-clock, clearing encroachments in the canals. So, there may not be any clogging or sewage mixing with the water. The district administration would give a proposal for arriving at a permanent solution to all these issues.

Health camps

On Sunday, as many as 4,708 patients were screened in 60 locations in Corporation zone 1 and 2 and according to the doctors, but for 16 cases of fever and another 30 complaints of diarrhoea, largely the patients were fine. As many as 439 children were also screened were screened at the camp. There were cases of cough and diarrhoea complaints among them.

The doctors said that they would distribute doxycycline tablets to the public, excluding pregnant mothers and children below 14 years. The camp was supervised by Joint Director Senthil Kumar, On Monday, the Corporation would conduct 100 health camps, a press release said.

