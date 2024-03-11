1,500 students form ‘voting finger’ logo at awareness event

March 11, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan participated in the voter awareness event held at Rani Anna Government College for Women at Pettai on the city outskirts on Monday.

The event, christened ‘My vote my right’, was held in the college to encourage the electorate, especially the first-time voters to cast their franchise without fail in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. Over 1,500 students of the college participated in the event to form Election Commission’s ‘Voting Finger logo’.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the voter awareness events were being organized in every part of the district to encourage every eligible youth to enroll his or her name in the electoral roll and cast the vote on the day of polling without fail. Since the democracy of the nation would get strengthened only when cent per cent polling was ensured, all voters should actively participate in the ‘democratic festival’ by casting their votes as per conscience and without getting enticed by cash or gift.

“To highlight these objectives, we’re organizing marathons, competitions, rallies, skits, street plays etc. The people should cooperate with the district administration in strengthening democracy by casting their votes while ensuring peace and harmony during the run up for the election,” Dr. Karthikeyan appealed.

He also appealed to the students to alert the officials and flying squads to be deployed shortly whenever they come across any poll code violations like bribing of voters.

Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dyandeorao, Assistant Collector (Training) Kishan Kumar and others participated in the event.