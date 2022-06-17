1500 school students perform yoga

Ahead of World Yoga Day on June 21, a yoga programme was held at Akshaya Academy Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Kosavapatti near Oddanchatram here on Friday.

About 1500 students performed various asanas under the guidance of Yogaprakash, a yoga trainer during the programme.

School Correspondent, Malarvizhi Nachimuthu, principal Ponnusamy, teachers, parents and others were present.