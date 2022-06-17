1500 school students perform yoga
Ahead of World Yoga Day on June 21, a yoga programme was held at Akshaya Academy Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Kosavapatti near Oddanchatram here on Friday.
About 1500 students performed various asanas under the guidance of Yogaprakash, a yoga trainer during the programme.
School Correspondent, Malarvizhi Nachimuthu, principal Ponnusamy, teachers, parents and others were present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.