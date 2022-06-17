Madurai

1500 school students perform yoga

Ahead of World Yoga Day on June 21, a yoga programme was held at Akshaya Academy Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Kosavapatti near Oddanchatram here on Friday.

About 1500 students performed various asanas under the guidance of Yogaprakash, a yoga trainer during the programme.

School Correspondent, Malarvizhi Nachimuthu, principal Ponnusamy, teachers, parents and others were present.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2022 8:40:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/1500-school-students-perform-yoga/article65537597.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY