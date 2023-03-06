1,500 litres of adulterated milk seized in Thoothukudi

March 06, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Officials, led by District Collector K. Senthil Raj, seized 1,500 litres of adulterated milk during the well-coordinated surprise check conducted at various places of the port town on Monday morning.

Officials from Departments of Food Safety, Dairy, labour welfare, police and the Corporation jointly organised surprise checks at several places to check the quality of milk being supplied to the public.

Even as the raids were conducted near Thoothukudi Old Bus-Stand, New Bus-Stand, Swiss Mission Hospital Junction (American Hospital), Dr. Senthil Raj and S. Dinesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner, joined the raid conducted near Old Bus-Stand along with District Designated Officer for Food Safety Mariappan.

The officials, who checked the quality of milk, seized 1,500 litres of adulterated stuff, in which water and some other ingredients had been mixed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters after the raids, Dr. Senthil Raj said the district administration, which was committed to ensuring the supply of pure milk to the consumers, would organise similar checks in future also. Besides seizing milk adulterated with water and other ingredients, including milk powder, due legal action would be initiated against the adulterators.

“We’ve seized 1,500 litres of adulterated milk from the suppliers. The suppliers, who should carry lactometer as per the norms to check the purity of milk at any spot, are seen selling milk without the gadget. Moreover, a good number of 500 ml milk packets contained only 450 ml, which is again a crime and hence we’ve seized these packets also. So, we’ll continue repeated surprise checks across the district to ensure the supply of quality milk to the public,” he said.

The Collector appealed to the public to alert the officials through 94440 42322 (WhatsApp) or 86808 00900 (‘Call Your Collector’) for due remedy if they come to know about milk adulteration.

“We reiterate that the dairy farmers and the suppliers should sell only pure milk in right quantity to the consumers. Those who dare to defy this instruction will have to face serious legal consequences,” he warned.