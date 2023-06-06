HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,500 kg of beedi leaves seized

June 06, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Q Branch police have seized 1,500 Kg beedi leaves as it was about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka from Roach Park here on Monday night.

Following information about the smuggling of beedi leaves, Q Branch Inspector Vijaya Anita and her team were patrolling. When the patrol team spotted a few persons loading bundles from a mini cargo vehicle onto a country boat, they escaped in the boat after abandoning the vehicle with 42 beedi leaf bundles and the boat.

Seizing the mini cargo vehicle with beedi leaf bundles and three two-wheelers from the spot, the Q Branch police handed it over to the Customs Department officials for further investigation.

Since one kg of beedi leaves sold for ₹500 here and fetch ₹3,000 in Sri Lanka, they are being smuggled to the island nation, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.