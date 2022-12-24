ADVERTISEMENT

1,500-kg beedi leaves seized; one held

December 24, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Coast Guard police in Thoothukudi seized beedi leaves from a van, intended to be smuggled in a boat to Sri Lanka, and the van driver on Saturday. Police said that a van was parked at Periasamipuram near Vembar beach for long. When a team led by Sub-Inspector Kalaiselvi checked the van, they saw 1,500 kg of beedi leaves stashed in the vehicle. The 43 bundles, worth ₹5 lakh, was handed over to the Customs officials. The van driver, identified as Jayaram, 27, of Krishnarajapuram was arrested and the vehicle seized.

