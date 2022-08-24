₹1,500 crore allocated for construction of more than 10,000 classrooms this year: School Education Minister

The Department of School Education has allocated ₹1,500 crore for re-construction of 10,031 dilapidated classrooms that were demolished across the State, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Addressing Chief Educational Officers, District Educational Officers and Block Educational Officers from Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts here on Wednesday, he said a total of ₹7,000 crore would be allotted in the next five years for construction of classrooms that were demolished.

He said 2,500 schools functioned under the shade of trees.

Stating that the number of students enrolled in Government schools had crossed 70 lakh, the Minister said infrastructure, including appointment of teachers, should match the increasing number of students in the schools. The number of students admitted in kindergarten classes had touched 54,000 and efforts should be taken to enrol more students.

The officials of the Department of Education should get funds from local MLAs, MPs and Collectors for construction of classrooms.

Mr Poyyamozhi instructed the officials to get details of textbooks, notebooks and uniforms that were allotted to the districts and immediately inform government officials for getting adequate numbers for distribution among students.

While in the past the distribution of stationery goods, including school bags, spilled over to the next academic year, Mr. Poyyamozhi said efforts had been taken to complete distribution of all stationery goods by December. "We are making efforts to ensure that all stationery goods are distributed to students at the beginning of the academic year in 2023."

Tamil Nadu was the only State that provided leadership training programme for 6,000 headmasters of high schools and higher secondary schools at a cost of ₹9.50 crore. The exercise would start bearing the desired results in the next two or three years.

Commissioner for School Education K. Nandakumar, MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan, G. Ashokan, A.R.R. Raghuraman, A. Tamilarasi Ravikumar and Kader Basha Muthuramalingam, Sivakasi Mayor Sangeetha Inbam and District Revenue Officer J. Ravi Kumar, were among those who took part in the meeting.