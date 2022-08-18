1,500 anganwadis to get buildings soon

August 18, 2022 20:43 IST

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan addressing an awareness programme in Ramanathapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

RAMANATHAPURAM

The Tamil Nadu government has approved construction of buildings at 1500 places for anganwadis, said Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan here on Thursday.

She told reporters that the Chief Minister M K Stalin had asked the rural development department to construct 1,000 buildings and sanctioned another 500 from the special grant funds. The administrative sanction had been issued and the work would start soon.

She said the State government had introduced a series of measures for the safety of child and women. One among them is the user friendly toll free number 181 through which free legal and medical related counselling could be obtained. Many victims were given legal aid by the government, she said.

She said that the special number had been made very active that in the last 18 months. There were 16000 calls. The total number of calls received during 2015-20 was 15,000. The DMK government would dedicate more for the welfare of the weaker sections.

She inspected a couple of anganwadis, school for orphans, boys higher secondary school in Sayalkudi and visited the Annai Satya School for Orphans. Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese, MLA Kadarbatcha alias Muthuramalingam, State Women Commission member Bhavani Rajendran participated in a meeting.

