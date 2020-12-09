1.50 tonnes of turmeric seized

THOOTHUKUDI

Police seized 1.50 tonnes of turmeric even as it was about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Following information about smuggling of turmeric from Thoothukudi to Sri Lanka, the Thoothukudi Marine Police, led by Inspector Cyrus, were monitoring the coastal areas. When they got information that turmeric was to be loaded into a boat anchored between Vembar and Periyasamypuram, the police intercepted a tractor and two bikes following it. After abandoning the vehicles, the unidentified persons escaped.

When the police checked the tractor, they found 1.50 tonnes of turmeric packed in 34 gunnies. The police seized the tractor with turmeric bags and the bikes, which were handed over to the Soorangudi police for registration of case.