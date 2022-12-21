1.50 tonnes of beedi leaves seized

December 21, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Q Branch police have seized 1.50 tonnes of beedi leaves loaded in a mini lorry to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat near here in the early hours of Wednesday.

Since essential commodities, pesticides, fertilizers, ganja, narcotic substances and beedi leaves are being sold for a premium in Sri Lanka which is reeling under an economic meltdown, smuggling of these items from Tamil Nadu has increased. Even though the Coastal Security Group and the Tamil Nadu Marine Police have intensified patrolling along the coast, smuggling of these items by fishermen in boats still remains a challenge to the police.

On getting information about the smuggling of beedi leaves from Pullaveli area, a Q Branch police team, led by Inspector Vijaya Anita, went to the spot. The police who spotted a mini lorry parked on Pullaveli beach around 4 a.m. on Wednesday surrounded the vehicle even as a few unidentified persons ram away.

The police found that 1.50 tonnes of beedi leaves in bundles had been loaded in the mini lorry and seized the vehicle along with the bundles, worth about ₹7.50 lakh. The mini lorry with the beedi leaves was handed over to the Department of Customs and Excise for further investigation.

Since 1 kg of beedi leaves which cost ₹500 here could be sold for ₹3,000 in Sri Lanka, incidents of their smuggling by the fishermen had increased, the police said.

