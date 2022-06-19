150 species identified during tree walk

The 97th tree walk was jointly organised by DHAN Foundation, Madurai Green and Madurai Chapter of India National Arts and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) at the Thiagarajar College of Arts and Science in Madurai on Sunday.

Over 50 participants comprising NSS, students from various colleges in the city, volunteers from Oorvanam, a snake rescue NGO, National Green Corps coordinators, doctors, advocates etc participated in the walk led by professors D. Stephen and Baburaj.

Mr Baburaj explained more than 150 varieties of trees on the college campus including known and unknown species like Thotthakathi, Mayil Kondrai, Kadambam, Iluppai, Kodukkai Puli and its salient features, medicinal value and nativity in a crisp and engaging manner.

He even decoded interesting sayings like, “Ilavu Kaatha Kili” etc that uses tree names and situations around trees and nature and how the wood from Vagai tree was used to make carts in villages before teak came into the picture etc, during the walk.

Further, Dr. Badrinath, eye specialist of a private hospital in the city, threw light upon the type of birds that visit the premises during different seasons.

Later, members of INTACH participated in a discussion on preserving Madurai’s Natural Heritage. They discussed the importance of preserving native speed of trees, especially Kadambam and resolved to grow Kadambam saplings at their homes. They also discussed on the planting of appropriate trees along river Vaigai to enrich the waterbody.

The programme was coordinated by K.P.Bharathi, advisor, Dhan Tourism and Mr.P. Chidambaram, secretary, Madurai Green.