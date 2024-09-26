GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹1.50 lakh unaccounted cash seized from Tasmac office

Published - September 26, 2024 09:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police have seized unaccounted cash of ₹1.50 lakh from the office of Regional Manager of Tasmac here on Thursday.

Sources in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing said surprise check was conducted in the Office of the Regional Manager of Tasmac on SIPCOT premises here on Thursday following information that hefty bribe amount was given to the officials by the supervisors of Tasmac shops and the liquor suppliers.

As the DVAC team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Peter Pauldurai entered the office around 5 p.m., the mobile phones of the employees were taken from them and doors of the office were locked.

The police checked the tables of TASMAC employees Mahesh and Lingaraj, the police took ₹1.50 lakh in cash from them. As they could not account for this money, the amount was seized.

The search and subsequent inquiry continued even after 8.30 p.m.

