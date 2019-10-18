150 kg of processed sea cucumber seized

Less than a week after seizing 3,200 kg of sea cucumber, the endangered species, protected under schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, the Mandapam Forest Range office has seized 150 kg of processed sea cucumber after arresting three people.

Acting on a tip off, a team led by G. Venkatesh, Forest Range Officer, raided a hut at Pulithevanpatti in Rameswaram on Friday and made the seizure. The accused persons, identified as Murugesan, 37, Sakthivel, 35 and Murugaiah, 61 were about to transport the consignment for smuggling to Sri Lanka via the sea route, when the officials arrested them.

The accused, who were arrested under Wildlife Protection Act, were produced before the local Magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody. The seized sea cucumber would be destroyed after obtaining orders from the court, Mr. Venkatesh said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had procured and processed the species at the behest of smugglers who smuggled them to countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and China via Sri Lanka. Processed sea cucumber commanded good price in these countries as people consumed them for medicinal values, police added.

The officials had seized a huge haul of 3.2 tonnes of sea cucumber in the sea off Mandapam seashore in the early hours of October 13 after intercepting a country fishing boat and arresting two persons. The accused were heading towards Vedalai after procuring sea cucumber from fishermen on the high seas, when the officials arrested them.